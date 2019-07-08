BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield, Va. Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any further criminal activity related to a local in-home caregiver/housekeeper, Police Chief M. Shane Gunter said Monday.
According to a press release from Gunter, Angela “Angie” Marie Lambert of Bluefield, was arrested on June 26, 2019 for credit/debit fraud and larceny.
Gunter said Lambert is currently awaiting court proceedings and additional charges are pending by indictment. Gunter said Detective Sgt. McCroskey of the Bluefield, Va. Police Department confirms Lambert worked and is still possibly working in Mercer and Tazewell counties as a private in-home caregiver and housecleaner. While operating in that capacity, Gunter said she is believed to have fraudulently obtained personal information, credit card/ bank information of clients, and then utilized those services to obtain goods for financial gain.
As of the first of July, Gunter said several victims have come forward claiming Lambert has worked for them and they have money missing from their home and/or fraudulent charges made to their credit or bank accounts.
Gunter said the Bluefield, Va. Police Department is asking anyone that has been a victim or knows anyone that may have been a victim to come forward. He said they can contact Det. Sgt. Chris McCroskey at 276-326-2621 with any information.
