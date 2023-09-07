TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with locating the hit-and-run vehicle and driver from a crash Thursday morning in the community of Raven in Tazewell County.
The crash occurred Sept. 7 at approximately 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Redwood Road and Raven Road near Route 460.
A 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle had just exited Route 460 onto Raven Road when it was struck by a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck pulling onto Raven Road from Redwood Road, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said the pickup truck left the scene. The motorcyclist, an adult male from Tazewell County, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
The pickup truck should have damage to its front end and front passenger side. The Chevy pickup has chrome/stainless steel fender trim on all four wheel wells.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or email the state police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Geller said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
