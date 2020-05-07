SALTVILLE, Va. — Three persons of interest in connection with a homicide in the Tannersville area of Tazewell County are now in custody.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt confirmed the apprehensions, with Gabriel Layne Peery of Saltville, Va., the only so far to be identified.
According to the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Peery was apprehended by the authorities in the Saltville area of Smyth County, Va.
"As the investigation developed over the past 20 hours, two other persons of interest were also developed and both additional parties are also now in the custody of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office," the commonwealth's attorney's office posted.
“We found the three we were looking for to question,” Hieatt said. “Two males are in custody. The third was just questioned.”
The incident occurred in the late hours on May 6 when there was a homicide in the Tannersville section of Tazewell County, the Sheriff’s Office said. There was also a malicious wounding in the Thompson Valley section of the county.
Peery is a person of interest in both incidents.
“Our office would like to recognize the brave and tireless work of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police, the Smyth County Sheriff's Office and the Saltville Police Dept.,” the commonwealth’s attorney’s office said in a release.
No further details have yet been released.
