POCAHONTAS, Va. — A place offering a look into the coal industry’s history was recently celebrated with a special event that gave local children a look at mine safety and the coal mines that helped shape their communities.
The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine celebrated May 26 the accomplishments achieved partly due to Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants from the Virginia Department of Energy totaling $1.9 million dollars. Accomplishments resulted in creating 16 new jobs and welcoming a record number of over 3,500 people to the mine in 2021.
“The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine and Museum is a tremendous attraction for our region. It gives locals and tourists alike the chance to learn more about Southwest Virginia’s coal mining heritage,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. 9th District. “Through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program, we have been able to make improvements at the site, better preparing it to welcome visitors and increasing economic opportunities in the Town of Pocahontas.”
In addition to the celebration May 26, Virginia Energy hosted “Safety Days” at the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine earlier in the day. Nearly 200 students from Abb’s Valley-Boissevain Elementary School visited various coal mine safety hands-on education stations. Students got to learn about electrical safety, test out mine rescue equipment, see a model surface mine and experience the multi-faceted role Virginia Energy serves to industries in southwest Virginia. They also toured the mine.
Chris Whitt and Vernon Johnson with the Virginia Mine Rescue Team talked to the children about their job.
“Who are you supposed to call when you’re in trouble?” Whitt asked.
“Mom, dad, my brother,” one girl called out.
Whitt explained that when coal miners are in trouble, the mine rescue team is dispatched to help them. In a way, the rescue team’s job is very much like the one firefighters do when they are dispatched to a fire.
Safety improvements have been made at the exhibition mine, said Tarah Kesterson, public relations manager for the Virginia Department of Energy. Additional roof supports and electrical upgrades were added. The guest experience was also enhanced by adding informational kiosks at different stops throughout the mine.
Mayor Benjamin Gibson of Pocahontas attended the celebration.
“Today is a great event. We’ve been closed for two years over COVID,” he said as children toured the mine. “So today, the restaurant is being unveiled and the children are eating lunch here.”
Golf cart tours of the town and mine were also unveiled.
“They start June 4. You can call the exhibition mine and schedule a tour. They’ll take you through town and they’ll take you to the exhibition mine, and all that will be unveiled today,” Gibson said.
Renovations at the mine, the golf cart tours and the restaurant are stimulating the local economy, he added. Between 15 to 16 new jobs have been created along with about $30,000 in additional tax revenue.
Tom Wimmer, owner of the Ole No. 3 restaurant, had spent all night roasting a pig for the event.
Wimmer was getting ready for lunch to begin. The restaurant had served breakfast that morning to the department of energy personnel attending the event and other guests.
“We’ve done some soft openings in December and we’ve done some Christmas parties,” Wimmer said. “It really took off at New Year’s. We had a New Year’s party for the town.”
Business has been good for the restaurant, and it is “holding it’s own,” Wimmer added.
“We’ve got around seven locals that’s full time, up to 13 employees that’s part time,” he said. “It’s bringing good revenue into the town, providing jobs in the community. All of the employees here are locals, and it’s saving them, especially with the price of gas, $4.50 a gallon.”
The exhibition mine is a unique attraction, one state official said.
“Being the only one of its kind in Virginia, the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine is a very special place. Virginia Energy has a long history here and the work completed with our AMLER grants meets the goals of boosting our coal-impacted communities,” said Virginia Energy Director of Coal Programs Randy Moore. “We know the improvements have had an impact on the tourism dollars here and we hope it will continue its positive trickle down effect to the entire town’s economy.”
The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine is open April through September, Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. — 4 p.m. Groups that include 12 or more people can schedule a tour through December by calling 276-945-9522 or email pocahontasva@comcast.net.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.