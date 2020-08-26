PRINCETON — A man who was arrested last January and charged with brutally beating a puppy to death within sight of an elementary school is scheduled to enter a plea this week in Mercer County Circuit Court.
A trial was scheduled Tuesday for John Michael Wimmer, 26, of Bluewell before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. Wimmer, who is now being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with felony animal cruelty after a parent at Bluewell Elementary School called Mercer 911 and reported that a puppy was being beaten at a neighboring apartment complex.
Instead of proceeding with a trial, a plea hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch. Wimmer is scheduled to plead guilty to felony animal cruelty. He is also scheduled to plead guilty in a separate case to fleeing with reckless indifference, which is also a felony. Both charges carry a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.
A second man, Justin McKinley Mitchelson, also of Bluewell, was also scheduled to go on trial Tuesday. Mitchelson failed to appear for a previous court hearing concerning the case and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He has not been located, and that warrant is still outstanding, Lynch said.
The incident happened about 2 p.m., Jan. 9, in a yard beside Kinser Apartments in Bluewell. Both Wimmer and Michelson lived at the apartment complex, which is within sight of the school. The parent who called 911 was picking up her child after the day’s classes when the puppy was killed.
In declarations he gave at the crime scene, Wimmer admitted that he killed the puppy. Both Wimmer and Mitchelson, the puppy’s owner, claimed after being advised of their Miranda Rights that the young canine was sick from drinking Lysol and had to put out of its misery, Senior Trooper D.B. Whited with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said after the arrests.
At the scene, Mercer County Animal Control Officer Kallie Conley could be seen picking up the puppy’s bloodied, beaten body and carrying it to a vehicle.
Wimmer put the puppy on a stump and beat it to death with a log, Whited stated. Wimmer said he hit the puppy three times, but a witness stated that it was struck more than that.
Animal control officers said then that the puppy was about eight weeks old and weighed no more than 5 pounds. It was taken Jan. 10 to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg,Va. where a veterinarian performed a necropsy. Whited received the veterinarian’s report on Jan. 23.
According to the report, the puppy showed no signs of toxicity indicating that it had consumed Lysol, Whited said. The veterinarian’s findings did show that the puppy had pneumonia, a ringworm infestation and some cardiac malfunction.
A veterinarian could have treated the ringworm problem and the pneumonia, Whited said.
In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Mitchelson was also charged with providing false information to the State Police. Whited said he gave a false name when originally asked who had killed the puppy.
In addition to the animal cruelty charges, Whited said Wimmer also had active warrants stemming from a vehicle accident that occurred the night of Jan. 8 in the Oakvale Road/Route 460 area near Princeton. Those charges included permitting DUI, obstruction and disorderly conduct. Trooper R. L. Jones is the investigator on that case.
State Police Cpl. P.H. Shrewsbury and Cpl. A.S. Reed assisted with the animal cruelty case along with Deputy L.L. Addair of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
