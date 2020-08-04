BECKLEY — A plea hearing in federal court was postponed Monday for a former Veterans Administration physician who was charged with sexually molesting a veteran.
Dr. Jonathan Yates, 51, of Bluefield, Va. was scheduled for a plea hearing before District Judge Frank Volk, but attorneys were informed before the afternoon hearing that it had been postponed.
No new date for the plea hearing had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon, according to Teresa Cutlip, public affairs specialist for the Southern District of West Virginia, United States District Court. The reason for the continuance was not available.
According to a criminal complaint, Yates examined a male patient identified as Veteran 1 while working in February 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley. During this examination, Yates caused Veteran 1 severe pain and numbness, and temporarily incapacitated him by cracking his neck after Veteran 1 had explicitly requested Yates not to do so.
While Veteran 1 was incapacitated, Yates sexually molested Veteran 1, according to the complaint. This conduct, performed while Yates was acting under color of law in his capacity as a federal employee at the VAMC, deprived Veteran 1 of his constitutional right to bodily integrity.
Deprivation of rights under color of law, as charged in the complaint, is punishable by up to life in prison.
Special Agent Georgia Marshall of the FBI, who is assigned to the Huntington resident agency out of the bureau’s Pittsburgh division, testified last April at a preliminary hearing that the nature of the complaint was “inappropriate contact of a sexual nature during a medical appointment.”
