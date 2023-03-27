PRINCETON – A Mercer County judge was informed Monday that a plea agreement had been reached in the case of a woman charged with first-degree murder in the March 2022 shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.
During a scheduled motions hearing, attorneys for the defense and the state told Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope that there was a plea agreement in the case of Isis Wallace, 23, of Bluefield. Wallace's trial was scheduled to begin in early April.
Wallace was arrested along with her mother, Nichole Brooks, 44, of Bluefield after a shooting on March 23, 2022 which took the life of a 13-year-old girl. Both Wallace and Brooks fled West Virginia. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service later apprehended them in Delaware.
Wallace and Brooks have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
The shooting occurred the night of March 23, 2022 at the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. A 13-year-old girl in a vehicle carrying Wallace’s former boyfriend and his sister was injured by a gunshot fired from Brooks and Wallace’s vehicle.
The girl was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and transferred to a Charleston hospital where officials said she later died.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson said Monday that Wallace's plea agreement included pleading guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy. The sentences would run consecutively.
Wallace would be facing a total of 50 years in prison with a possibility of parole in 15 years, Lawson said after the hearing. She could satisfy the sentence in 25 years if she gets time off for good behavior.
Judge Swope scheduled a plea hearing for a later date.
Wallace was remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail where she and her Nichole Brooks are being held without bond.
Attorneys Paul Cassell and Derrick Lefler are representing Wallace.
