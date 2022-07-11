BY CARLY NEWTON
PLATTSBURGH — Whether it’s in Parkland, Newtown or most recently, Uvalde, no matter where a school shooting occurs, students and teachers in every city and town across the country feel the effects of it in some way.
Plattsburgh is no exception.
Shortly after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, where 19 students and two teachers were killed, Associate Professor and Chair of Undergraduate Teacher Education at SUNY Plattsburgh, Yong Yu, said she reached out to a few students in the education program to discuss any concerns that they may now have.
“I didn’t realize, until I started to talk to them, that this is the generation that grew up with this,” Yu said.
“I asked how old they were when the shooting at Sandy Hook happened — they were between 9, 10 and 11 years old…this is not something that’s completely new to them.”
Yu said she’s not sure how these shootings will affect the education field in the future.
TEACHING PATH
But, partly because of the early exposure to so many of these tragedies, she believes most of the current education students will not be deterred from the path of teaching.
“Going back to who is interested in becoming a teacher, I really think teaching is a calling. When I was in grad school, the program I was in had a slogan… ‘join for the outcome, not the income.’ I think folks who are interested, (who) are very passionate about teaching, are really following a calling,” Yu said.
“I honestly don’t think candidates, who are passionate about teaching, will turn away, because there are shootings.”
She said if anything, it may scare away the students who want to teach for all the wrong reasons.
“People who are interested in teaching, because they enjoy the sense of job security, they like the benefits, they like the summers off — there are people who are like that — if these school shootings will have some impact in the interest of people who decide to come to teaching, I think it’s going to impact those people,” Yu said.
“I don’t feel heartbroken if that’s the case…I’m not desperate for folks like that.”
Among the education students Yu talked to, all of them remained committed to teaching, but they also raised some concerns and fears they have about the future of their prospective profession.
MORE WORRY
Lindsey Connor, a junior in the education program at SUNY Plattsburgh, said her feelings about becoming a teacher never wavered, but feeling safe in the classroom is one more thing she will have to worry about when she does begin teaching.
“Even right now, not being a teacher in the classroom, but noticing how much it impacts us outside of the classroom, from a mental health standpoint, has been a great deal of stress on my friends and I,” Connor said.
“It’s a scary thought that it’s another thing to tack onto teachers to expect them to understand, and really keep our kids safe when, so many times, we often question if we’re doing the right lesson or if we’re explaining things to kids in which they can understand.”
Despite frequently hearing about school shootings growing up, Connor said each one has personally had an effect on her and believes further gun legislation needs to be passed to stop them from happening.
The recent Uvalde shooting was especially tough for her.
“I have a bunch of kids that I work with…and seeing their faces, and thinking how it was literally my first day back after the (Uvalde) shooting, I said to them, ‘I’m here if you want to talk about it after class. I’m not here to just teach. I’m here to be here for you guys,” she said.
“It makes it extremely difficult sometimes to really think about what, as educators we can do, because beyond the support that we give our students, we also have to be there for them for any sort of angst or anxiety they feel.
“We always use the term ‘lifesaver’ when we’re talking about teachers, and now that’s becoming more and more accurate and real.”
Yu noted that in the current education program at SUNY Plattsburgh, there aren’t any specific three-credit courses that teach how to deal with situations like a shooting.
Joe LaPeter, who is also a junior in the education program at SUNY Plattsburgh, would like to see that change.
“I definitely think that it would be great for entry-level education courses…but I don’t think it should be entirely abandoned after early on. I feel like it should be an ongoing conversation throughout the program,” LaPeter said.
“Having courses that address these sorts of issues would be great, so that it will help teachers go into the field of education with the mindset of what’s to be expected in this day and age. I think it’s important that it’s talked about. With the prevalence of school shootings, it’s something that genuinely does terrify me.”
With the idea of arming teachers being thrown around as a way to combat the shootings, LaPeter said he had mixed feelings about it.
“I know how to use a gun; I’m comfortable with them. But I also think that we’re already asking teachers to spend thousands of dollars to get all the education they need, (while) taking all of the professional workshop things they need to do,” he said.
“I feel like having guns in the classrooms, as teachers, would cause more problems than solutions.”
He said finding a solution for the shootings isn’t exactly a gun or mental health issue, but an issue of agreement among our government officials.
“I don’t think it’s a quick fix,” LaPeter said.
“There’s a lot of legislation and stuff like that that needs to be worked through. Our laws that entail to guns — some of them are old and every state varies in terms of how you can get a gun. It’s not very uniform. That’s where I think there has to be some sort of common ground and consensus where we reach that; that’s how everything needs to be across the board to ensure it stops happening.”
ANGER
In Yu’s 30 years of teaching, both in China and in the United States, she has never been scared to go to work, she said.
But, like Connor and LaPeter, she is concerned.
“And I get angry,” Yu said.
“I agree with my students in the sense that folks should not be debating with each other. They should be rallying with each other to find common ground and find a solution…to keep this from happening again. What I’m bothered (by) is how soon we forget this.
“Whenever there is a shooting that happens, it’s everywhere in a few hours. You probably first start to see it on social media and then public and official media, and then in a week, we start to talk less about it: then in two weeks, even less. To see that we’re getting so desensitized to this and indifferent: it scares me.”
