BLUEFIELD — On September 17, 2020, Harry and Juanita Gray celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Harry is 93 years old and Juanita is 89 years old. The couple were childhood friends before they began dating.
“This is my baby book that my mother did and when I turned one year old,” Juanita said, pointing to her mother’s cursive writing chronicling her first birthday. “Harry’s aunt, his daddy’s sister was one of our closest neighbors. She was like my second mother when I was growing up. We couldn’t have done more than eaten a meal and left with travel time, but that was the first time I was ever with Harry, on my first birthday.”
Harry called Juanita his “farm girl” while they recalled their childhoods. He is originally from Bramwell. “We never did meet, I don’t remember meeting her, I was four years old,” Harry said. “We usually made it twice a year. We went to see my grandfather twice a year if I could, the only chance I got to see my grandparents.”
“I was born and raised in Bramwell. It was nice, it was really hopping back then. I mean, we are talking about 1927,” Harry said. “I grew up in the early 20s and 30s and I lived in the Bramwell until I got drafted into WWII.”
Harry’s time in the service could have gone a lot differently had his self-proclaimed hero, Harry S. Truman not made the call to drop the world’s first atomic bomb over the city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.
“We were going to invade Japan in August of 1945, and they told us before then there would be a million troops killed in this invasion,” Harry said. “I came home on furlough, I was leaving Bramwell in 15 days, going to California to get with a bunch of other guys for this invasion in Japan. Well, in the meantime, my hero, Truman, I love that man until this day, decided that he was going to drop a couple of bombs on Japan. Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I was still in Bramwell, I had not left yet and I immediately got a telegram not to go to California, to go back to Missouri. So I did.”
Harry returned to his Army base in Joplin, Mo. for two weeks before he was assigned to West Point Military Academy, where he spent the rest of his time in the service.
“I went up to West Point and stayed there until I was discharged as a soldier, not a cadet. I worked in the hospital at West Point, that what my duties were. We lived in the hospital, that is where our barracks were. We had wonderful food and a good place to stay, that is the best deal I have ever had. I really liked being there and I could come home if I got a weekend leave, I could put all that together and jump on a train and be in Bluefield the next day,” Harry said, pointing to Juanita. “I did that several times.”
While Harry was in the service, Juanita was making strides in her own career. She graduated from high school at just 15-years-old and immediately sought higher education.
Juanita said her only choice of furthering her education was to try to go to business college. She wrote a letter to West Virginia Business College in Bluefield and got a job at a department store in the meantime. Soon, a recruiter from the school came to the department store to take her to lunch and offer her a place at the school.
“I could work for my room and board and it would not cost me anything to live with these people while I went to business college. They put me in a dentist’s home. I lived with Dr. Scumade and his wife. She had one child and was expecting another one. The day I went there, they were really nice. The day I went there, she asked me if I could iron and I said, ‘yes ma’m,’ well did I ever pay for that because I had to iron seven white shirts for Dr. Schumade every week,” Juanita said, laughing.
She earned her Secretarial Degree in 13 months and started searching for a job.
“In the meantime, Harry knew that I had come to Bluefield and we both dated other people, but then we got together back in 1947,” Juanita said.
The couple’s courtship is the picture perfect vision of the 1950s. Most of their dates were to the movies, but if a “big band” was in town, it was a different story.
“There was a lot of good band music, traveling back then, big band music,” Harry said. “We went to a lot of those. We went to a movie most of the time, but when there was a big band in town, that is where we were.”
One date sticks out in their memories of the time Harry tried to teach Juanita how to roller skate. The two laughed remembering their fumbles.
The two were engaged on Juanita’s 19th birthday. Harry tried to trick Juanita by putting flashlight batteries in the box with the ring.
“It was in a flat box like you would buy a dress in, years ago,” Harry said. “I put her ring in that box and put two or three big flashlight batteries in the box too and made it real heavy and I thought, ‘boy, that will fool her, won’t it!”
“I was living on Vinyard Street,” Juanita said. “He gave me that ring sitting in front of the Wickham’s house. We got married on September 17, 1950 on a Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. and my mother made my wedding dress. We decorated the church ourselves. We had a lot of people from Bramwell and Bluefield there.”
After their wedding, the two moved to Bluefield and began their careers. Harry worked for Bluefield Supply Company for 35 years before the company closed. He worked odd jobs until it was time for Juanita to retire from her job as the Corporate Secretary of Flat Top Insurance Agency.
“For a year he waved goodbye to me every morning when I went to work,” Juanita said. “He got two or three odd jobs that he worked off and on until I took my retirement and when I did, he hung it up.”
The couple spent their free time traveling. They have been to Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, Canada, Hawaii, and a lot of bus trips. In fact, they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on a bus trip.
“On our 50th wedding anniversary we were on a trip to Canada,” Juanita said. “We went on a bus trip up there and there was a lot of people from Bluefield there and they honored us that night at the place where we stayed. We were on another bus trip for our 55th wedding anniversary and they celebrated us too.”
Harry and Juanita Gray agree that one of the secrets to a long and happy marriage is a mutual respect and working together.
“There has been spots along the way, here and there, I am sure everybody has, but for the majority we respect each other,” Harry said.
“We work together well,” Juanita said.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
