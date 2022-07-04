By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
GRUNDY, Va. — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., was in Buchanan County last week to help work out the details on how the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to utilize $1.995 million in federal dollars recently allocated for pre-engineering work on the Coalfields Expressway project.
Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, attended a meeting of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority board in Grundy. He spoke about the recent federal funding allocation for the new four-lane corridor.
“I am very committed to this project,” Griffith said in a press release issued after the meeting by the CFX board. “This roadway has a huge benefit in Virginia and will transform the economy, or at least gives us a fighting chance to transform the economy.”
Griffith said the Coalfields Expressway in Virginia and its connectivity to Kentucky and West Virginia also benefits those states by providing another transportation artery to the south.
“This road will give us bigger and better opportunities to land some major job creators,” Griffith said.
Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said in addition to the federal funds in the current fiscal year federal budget, the expressway authority is working again with federal legislators on a congressionally directed funding request of $7 million for paving of additional lanes at the U.S. 121/460 intersection and Hawk’s Nest sections. That request was submitted for consideration in the upcoming federal budget, according to the news release from the authority board.
The House Appropriations Transportation Subcommittee released its bill for FY23 and the expressway project was included, but at the level of $3.5 million.
Griffith said he will continue to work with Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to see if additional funding can be found for the project.The Coalfields Expressway also connects with neighboring West Virginia. Sections of the new four-lane corridor have already been completed in Raleigh and Wyoming counties, and construction is expected to begin soon on a section of the expressway in McDowell County.
Construction on the remaining sections of the CFX in Virginia are currently not funded, which is the major challenge, Belcher said, adding West Virginia has plans to complete its sections of the expressway in that state within 10 years.
“Momentum for the CFX continues to build and is headed in the right direction,” Belcher said, adding, “the CFX is the only solution to the economic plight of many areas of the coalfields.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.