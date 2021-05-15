PRINCETON — Outdoor music festivals attracting thousands of fans came to Glenwood Recreation Park during the 1920s and 30s have inspired some local organizers to offer a one-day music event in the same location this summer.
Jonathan Buckner of Mercer County, who is a member of a local band called Chosen Road, recently went before the Mercer County Commission to seek funding for Music in the Mountains: A Celebration of Hope, scheduled for Aug. 28 at Glenwood Recreation Park.
Buckner, no relation to County Commission President Gene Buckner, told the commissioners that during the late 1920s and early 1930s, Glenwood was the site of outdoor concerts. As many of 10,000 people would attend fiddlers’ conventions there. These conventions later evolved into music festivals.
“And so, we’re trying to really build on the past and look to the future,” Buckner said. “There’s a lot of rich history with the park. It’s just a fantastic place.”
At the height of the past century’s outdoor music festivals, the Grand Ole Opry would bring its traveling show to Glenwood Park, Buckner said, adding that the hope is to announce the August festival’s artists in the coming weeks.
The festival will be a one-day event to see whether the Mercer County area’s music fans will support longer music events, he said.
“I’ve helped do a lot of these all over the country,” Buckner said. “Don’t bite off more than you can chew.”
If the August festival’s attendance is good, future events lasting two to three days could be possible, he added.
The county commission voted unanimously to provide $10,000 from the county’s hotel/motel tax to help the festival. Gene Buckner said the funding could help get the festival “going in the right direction.”
“I don’t think we could handle all of it, but I think it could be a great opportunity,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said. He told Jonathan Buckner that he knew possible sponsors that he could contact.
Commissioner Bill Archer said that instead of giving funds directly to the festival’s organizers, the county commission was setting up a separate bank account for it.
The tickets will be $30 at the gate, $25 in advance, and there will be a 20 percent discount for veterans, emergency responders, healthcare workers and teachers, Jonathan Buckner stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
