BRAMWELL — Different suggestions have been made for what to do about an historic church that suddenly collapsed last November in the town of Bramwell.
The former Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, which was constructed in 1893, caved in around midnight November 18. Pieces such as the church’s bell was taken from its storage space in the basement and several of the church’s unbroken Queen Anne-style stained glass windows were salvaged, Mayor Louise Stoker said.
Stoker said Thursday that the Bramwell Town Council has not yet met to discuss the church’s future. Meetings have not been held because of COVID-19 in the town and Mercer County’s red status on West Virginia’s COVID alert map.
The church’s steeple and part of the church’s backdoor section remains standing, and other parts such as remaining stained glass windows and other pieces are waiting to be salvaged. About 10 of the windows and the church bell are now in storage.
“These were the ones we could easily access,” Stoker said, adding the several small round windows were still in the church’s remains and waiting to be salvaged.
“We’ve had different suggestions on what to do with the part of the church that’s left, what possibilities that we can do with that piece of property where the church is located,” Stoker said.
Incorporating the surviving structure into a new building is among the ideas that were suggested, she said.
“It was a marvelous structure,” Stoker recalled. “It was designed like a ship upside down. Some churches were designed that way and that one was. That was why it had those exposed beams, like the bottom of a ship. I’ve seen Episcopal churches that had that style.”
Stoker said that an announcement will be posted at Town Hall when a town council meeting is scheduled.
“I know that will be before the end of the year. I can say that for sure,” she said. “We do have a lot that we can salvage. I hope we can tell a story with what’s left. That’s what history is all about. It’s about telling a story.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
