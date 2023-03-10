PRINCETON — If you are of middle school age or up and you like to sing, the Chuck Mathena Center has an opportunity for you.
The CMC Generations Choir, directed by retired Princeton Senior High School music director and 40-year veteran music educator Allen Kade, has been something in the works for years, CMC Executive Director Candace Vasillo-Wilson said.
“When I started here seven or eight years ago, I wanted to develop a community choir. I waited until Mr. Kade retired before to give it a go,” she said.
The first rehearsals, she added, started in late February with 120 people of ages ranging from middle school to senior citizens present.
“We’ll have our next rehearsals on March 28 at 1 and 6 p.m. to accommodate people’s schedules. We will have monthly rehearsals until summer, when the schedule will have weekly rehearsals, “ she said.
Plans are for a fall program as well as a program on Veterans Day.
For more information, call 304-425-5128.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
