LANSING — Three fatalities have been confirmed following a plane crash in the Lansing area of Fayette County on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m., according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police. Troopers A.E. Roberts and J. J. Stewart received the call and began searching the area.
The wreckage was discovered behind a barn on Opossum Creek Road in Lansing, with three deceased males. The men have been identified as Nick Fletcher, Michael Taphouse and Wesley Farley, ages 38, 36 and 39 respectively, all from the Chesapeake Virginia area.
The FAA and NTSB were contacted and assumed control. The incident remains under investigation.
