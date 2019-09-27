PRINCETON — Appreciation for keeping the public safe was delivered Thursday to police, firefighters and rescue squads in the form of lunchtime pitas courtesy of a local restaurant and a grocery store chain.
Grants Supermarket and the Pita Pit in Princeton worked together to bring free lunches to first responders across the area. Marketing Director Pam Carter with Grants took lunch to Giles County Sheriff’s Office and to the Pearisburg Police Department.
“We will be doing Tazewell County and Bland County next Friday,” Carter said. “We just didn’t have enough people to deliver it all in one day.”
In the past, Grants Supermarket offered free brown bag lunches to first responders, but this year the company decided to do something different.
“We just wanted to mix it up a little,” Carter stated. “Daniel (Wells) of the Pita Pit was nice enough to work with us. I think they really enjoyed it.”
Wells, one of the Pita Pit’s owners, delivered lunch to the Princeton Police Department and Princeton Fire Department as well as the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Rescue Squad and the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. Wells also delivered lunch to the Bluefield Police Department, Bluefield Fire Department, Bluefield Rescue and Mercer County 911.
“We served 160 pitas today,” Wells said later. “And we wanted to make sure we did it in a timely manner. We didn’t want them to wait all day for lunch. We’re just happy to serve them, honestly. “We’re talking about our first responders who respond to everybody and serve the community every day. It was kind of a blessing for Grants to ask use to participate just because they serve us daily. And this is a small thank you for everything they do for us year round.”
Pita Pit is close to the Princeton Police and Fire Departments, so it was the first stop for deliveries. Patrolman W.W. McGuire said officers appreciated the gesture.
“We’re very fortunate to live and work in a community where law enforcement is valued,” he said.
Next door at the Princeton Fire Department, firefighters answered a medical call before lunch arrived.
“We’re very appreciative, very grateful to any business that would acknowledge us and treat us to lunch,” firefighter Corey Vest stated. “That’s always a good thing.”
Wells then headed to the Mercer County Courthouse.
“Free food, free food,” he announced as he arrived in the dispatchers office. “We appreciate you guys.”
“It’s pretty awesome,” Sheriff Tommy Bailey said as he dined on a Philly pita. “We appreciate it. It’s nice to have local businesses that support us.”
The last stop was at the West Virginia State Police barracks near Princeton.
“It means a lot of us,” Sgt. D.W. Miller said. “For somebody to take time and feed us, that means a lot of us.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
