PIPESTEM — Pipestem State Park will join parks around the country in the First Day Hike Program on Wednesday.
Every New Year’s Day, America’s State Parks have all 50 states offering free, guided First Day hikes. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature.
According to the National Association of State Park Directors, last year nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 133,000 miles throughout the country on the guided hikes. Numerous others hiked state park trails throughout the day.
Pipestem Naturalist Julie McQuade will lead the hike on Wednesday, starting at McKeever Lodge at 1 p.m.
Joseph Cooper of Falls Mills, Va. and his wife and three kids are planning to go on the hike.
“It’s a great opportunity for family and friends to start off the New Year on the right foot,” he said.
Cooper said his family is a fan of Pipestem State Park.
“You couldn’t ask for a more beautiful and inspiring place to hike and explore,” he said.
Exploring is a big part of the hiking experience for his 8-year-old son Henry, who is already an experienced hiker.
“It’s fun because you sometimes get to see birds, snakes and salamanders,” he said.
The First Day Hike will be around the Lake Shore Trail which is about three miles in length.
McQuade said on the website to plan and dress accordingly.
Once back at the lodge, hikers are greeted by staff with cocoa and coffee in the lodge lobby. Views from the lobby’s expansive windows overlooking Bluestone Gorge are the finale. Plan on being outdoors for about two hours.
Young children should be accompanied by an adult and no reservations required for this walk. McQuade suggests bringing water and a snack.
To learn more, email julie.a.mcquade@wv.gov. Hikers get a patch at the conclusion of the activity.
