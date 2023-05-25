PIPESTEM — Pipestem Falls is now part of the West Virginia Waterfall Trail.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday as nine waterfalls have been added to the trail, bringing the total to 38 around the state.
He said during his administration briefing the program, which began in June 2022, has received over 35,000 participant check-ins with visitors from 49 states and 15 countries.
The visitors got a chance to let the waterfalls “touch their soul,” he said, praising Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and everyone who played a role in starting the Trail program, the first of its kind in the country.
Pipestem Falls is located on Pipestem Creek along Rt. 20 near Pipestem State Park. Follow the wooden steps by the pull-off and the falls, with a more than 30-foot drop, is a short distance away.
Jaime Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Pipestem Falls is a great addition to the other two falls already on the Trail system: Camp Creek Falls and Brush Creek Falls.
“The Waterfall Trail has been wildly successful for the state,” she said. “We have always been excited about any initiative for tourism.”
Null said Pipestem Falls will be included in the CVB marketing material with new photos.
The CVB already includes Pipestem State Park.
“We love it when we can get more specific (about destinations),” she said.
The trail has received rave reviews which inspired the Department of Tourism to ask West Virginians to help identify new waterfalls and those nominations led to the addition of the new falls.
With the addition of these new waterfalls, the Department of Tourism has also commissioned Base Camp Printing Company in Charleston to create a limited-edition waterfall art print that will be mailed to the dedicated waterfall explorers who check in at all 38 cascades along the trail.
“The popularity and recognition our West Virginia Waterfall Trail has received is flat-out incredible, and I’m excited that we’re expanding it today with some really special new falls,” Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians, and all visitors to Almost Heaven, to get out and explore the trail this summer. You’ll get to experience the unmatched beauty of our Great State, all the while making memories that you’ll cherish forever.”
As the first waterfall trail in the country, the West Virginia Waterfall Trail has received tremendous national recognition, such as features in top-tier travel publications, including Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Southern Living and Fodor’s Travel.
“We are thrilled to see the West Virginia Waterfall Trail receiving national recognition in top-tier travel publications. It’s a unique offering for West Virginia as we continue to build our reputation as a true outdoor recreation state,” Ruby said. “I can’t wait to hear more stories and meet more folks out on the trail this summer. It’s an absolutely perfect summer activity for those looking to travel the state.”
To register for the Waterfall Trail, visit WVtourism.com/waterfalls and sign up to have the West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport delivered straight to a smartphone.
Those who sign up online to see the waterfalls can win prizes like prizes along the way like a West Virginia Waterfall Trail branded sticker, water bottle, and t-shirt.
Those who have already registered and want to restart their adventures can text “resend waterfall trail passport” to 1-888-921-5333 to be connected with a support agent.
