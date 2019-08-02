CHRISTIANSBURG — Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County has been halted due to a protester on the site.
The protester, identifying themselves as River Nason, has gotten onto a piece of welding machinery, according to a release from the Appalachians Against Pipelines.
“It is a common misconception that we all contribute to and suffer from environmental damage equally,” Nason said in the release, “It is large corporations like EQT that are destroying our homes while their CEO’s look on from their penthouses.”
According to the press release, the site that Nason is protesting on is located in a very rural section of Montgomery County, Va. The location in the release is described as not being visible from the public road and, “Requires a difficult hike to access.”
“This is why ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ is not enough,” Nason said in the release, “We will never be able to recycle enough empty milk jugs to make up for the hundreds of miles of forests and farmlands that the MVP has devastated in its wake.”
With this not being the first protester, both law enforcement and pipeline workers have grown accustomed to the happening.
In November of last year, a protester locker herself atop of a boom tractor in Lindside, of Monroe County, in an attempt to stop the pipeline work. As she did so, a sign, reading “ANTIPATRIARCHY, ANTIPIPELINE,” hung from the machinery.
Before her protest, another protester stood their ground on an excavator on November 19. She was removed by West Virginia State Police and was charged with obstructing an officer, littering, tampering with a vehicle, and trespassing.
With the pipeline going through the counties of Monroe, Giles, Montgomery, Roanoke, and Franklin, protestors have plenty of ground to cover. Slowing the progress of the build protestors have stagged themselves in areas throughout each county.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police could not be reached for comment.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.