BLUEWELL — Enjoying the cooler temperatures and fall scenery, residents participated in a guided hike through Pinnacle Rock State Park, on Saturday.
Leading the hike, entitled Fall back in Love with Pinnacle Rock, was Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Josh Parks, Mercer County’s Litter Control Officer. The two lead the group around the loop trail at Jimmy Lewis Lake, to show them the natural beauty of the park.
“A lot of them had never been. We want to get people out on the trails and hope that they’ll go out again,” Null said, “The park is more than just the overlook.”
According to Null and Parks, Pinnacle Rock State Park is drastically under-appreciated by county residents. The purpose of the hike is just as the hike’s name suggests, to get people to fall back in love with the state park.
Along with the overlook, which offers visitors a bird’s eye view of West Virginia’s beautiful landscape, the state park also has six different hiking trails. These trails include Cemetery Trail, Beaver Pond Trail, Homestead Trail, Turkey Rock Trail, Acorn Ridge Trail, and Lakeview Trail.
Of the hike, Parks said the foliage is, “Lacking because of the drought,” but that the cooler temperatures made the experience much more enjoyable.
“It actually felt like a fall day,” Null said, despite there not being much of the usual fall foliage colors.
On the guided hike Parks and Null lead the group through a two-mile loop trail, which leads through three of the aforementioned trails, according to Parks. The hike lasted for an hour and a half and allowed guests to enjoy the outdoors.
“We want people to explore Mercer County more. State parks are the brand of West Virginia as a whole,” Null said, “Residents have to help take care of it.”
To encourage residents to aid in the care for their county’s state parks, the creation of a Friends of Pinnacle Rock group is set to happen. Once this group is formed volunteers will be aiding in the overall help of keeping the state park in pristine condition, according to Parks.
