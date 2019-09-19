PINEVILLE — Some employees impacted by the Pinnacle Preparation Plant closure can expect to return to work, due to the plant being reopened.
The plant, which is owned by the Justice family, was temporarily closed after the coal market took a dive. After closing during the week of September 10, many employees were laid off. The number of employees which will be re-hired is not specified.
"Bluestone Resources is pleased to announce the re-opening of the Pinnacle plant," Jay Justice, Governor Jim Justice's son, said in a release.
According to the release, the coal market, "conditions have improved." The re-opening comes from the Bluestone Resources Inc., which employs thousands of West Virginians, according to the release.
"Since the recent temporary shutdown, brought on by a drop in the metallurgical coal market, we have been working around the clock to find a solution that would get our workers back on the job," Jay said in the release, "Our hard-working employees are the lifeblood of our company and our state."
In 2015, Governor Justice announced the hiring of over 200 miners in McDowell and Wyoming counties. The mines, Coal Mountain and Red Fox, were reopened after Governor Justice purchased the operations from a Russian company, Mechel OAO.
"Anytime there are layoffs, even temporarily, we know the pain and stress that causes a person and their loved ones. It's something that we take extremely seriously," Jay said in the release.
In October of 2018, Governor Justice's operations, Keystone Surface Mine in McDowell, and Bishop Surface Mine in Tazewell, Va., hired 290 coal jobs.
"I'm happy to report we are in a position to re-open the plant and get our folks back to work," Jay said in the release.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
