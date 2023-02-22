OAKVALE — An African-American couple from the Oakvale area was honored Monday night for their service in the Kelly’s Tank community of Mercer County.
Herman and Elizabeth Brown drew accolades for their ongoing efforts to do everything from making sure people have food to taking care of the community center to organizing events.
“They are always working to help others,” said Mossy Clyburn, who led the program at the East River Ruritan Building in Oakvale.
The event was sponsored by the Oakvale Area Outreach Team (OAOT) as part of celebrating Black History Month.
Clyburn talked about how African-American communities near Oakvale, in Kelly’s Tank and Elgood, have always been a crucial part of the wider community, always working to create an atmosphere of family.
Herman Brown emphasized that point.
He said he has lived in the community for almost 50 years but before moving here lived in Marathon, Fla.
“So many people have helped me since I came to this community,” he said. “They brought me into their homes. They loved me like I was their own.”
Brown said he knew his life was “not going the right way in Florida,” but moving to this area changed that.
Although he said he was told that the Oakvale area was “really bad” when he came, that is not what he experienced.
“To tell the truth about it, I found so much love,” he said, “not only with the black people but the white people as well. This is a good place to live and raise my family and I am so grateful the Lord brought me here.”
Brown urged everyone to “continue to work together and make Oakvale, Kelly’s Tank and Kellysville “a beautiful place to live.”
Elizabeth Brown thanked the OAOT for the honor and thanked ‘the Lord for giving us the strength to do what we do in our community to help the people and keep the community clean and the work we do at our church.”
“I want to thank each and every one of you for what you have done for us,” she said. “I really appreciate it from the depths of my heart.”
Clyburn said this was the first time he has ever spoken at a black history event and recently pondered about what to say, especially considering the division in the country.
But he wanted to talk about “local black history.”
“These are the people I know personally,” he said, recounting experiences of working and laughing together.
Clyburn spoke about many of his friends from the black communities that he grew up with, and it was never a “black and white” issue. Rather, he said, they were friends and part of his community family.
Clyburn said Oakvale is a “little unique” in having such a community spirit that also extends to most of the 12 area churches, where the color of skin makes no difference.
The Browns represent that spirit, he said, and have been “pillars” of their community for many years, including organizing the annual Kelly’s Tank reunion, where everyone is welcome.
Not only that, Clyburn said Elizabeth Brown is an accomplished Gospel singer and well-known cook and Herman Brown is also well-known for officiating basketball games in the county and a “master chef” on the grill.
‘We would be lost without these two people who have helped with so many projects, and they are irreplacible,” Clyburn said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.