By ERIC WALKER
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — Facing the defending champions, PikeView High girls basketball used their strong defense and size to beat Fairmont Senior 59-55 in the Class AA state quarterfinals Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
A basket by Laken McKinney gave PikeView (18-8) a 43-42 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter and Olivia Boggess extended it to four with a three-pointer.
The Panthers extended the lead to nine with five minutes left and then held off a furious Polar Bear (20-6) rally with free throws and strong defense.
McKinney had a game-high 25 points along with 18 rebounds. Shiloh Bailey had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
The post duo combined for nine blocks on the defensive end.
PikeView took the lead going into half time 29-26 despite turning the ball over 12 times. The Panthers made 56.5 percent of their shots in the first half led by 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from Laken McKinney.
The Polar Bears defense was led by star Marley Washenitz who grabbed 10 steals and sped the Panthers up into 24 turnovers.
Washenitz led 22 points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Lilley was the other scorer in double figures for Fairmont Senior with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
PikeView will move on to play the winner of the #2 Winfield and #7 Westside game Friday at 9:30 a.m in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.