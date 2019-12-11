PikeView High School, PikeView Middle, to be closed Thursday
PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools have announced that both PikeView Middle and PikeView High School will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 12, due to a problem at the Oakvale Road Public Service District Waste Water Facility.
Kenneth Ray (Skip) Pardew, 70, of Cicero, IL formerly of Lashmeet of died Friday, November 1, 2019 in Berwyn, IL. Born October 15, 1949 in Lashmeet, he was the son of the late Earl and Clara Woolwine Pardew. He was well loved by family and cherished his friends dearly. Survivors include his …
Elenore Ruth Hedrick, 83, of Red Oak Ridge Road Bluefield, West Virginia gained her wings and entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 at Glenwood Retirement and Rehab Village in Glenwood, West Virginia. Ruth was born on November 03, 1936 in Coopers, West Virginia to the lat…
