PRINCETON — People interested in becoming a Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy can start the process this October by participating in a physical agility test for entry level applicants.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a physical agility test for entry level applicants for the position of deputy sheriff on Oct. 9 starting 9 a.m. at the Princeton Senior High School Track in Princeton, said Lt. J.J. Ruble, road patrol commander.
Any person interested in employment can come by the Mercer County County Clerk’s Office and pick up an application. Applications are also available at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Applications can be turned in the day of testing along with a medical physical from a physician, Ruble said. Anyone showing up without a proper physical from a physician will not be allowed to test.
Ruble said that applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED, be at least 18 years old but no older than 45, and must be a U.S. citizen. They must have a valid driver’s license and cannot have any domestic violence convictions, any convictions for a serious traffic offense or a felony conviction record.
Applicants who successfully complete the physical agility test must then pass a written test administered by the Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission. People who score a passing grade – 60 percent – on this test are placed on a hiring list, ranked in order of the test scores. U.S. military veterans will have additional points added to their test scores in accordance with the civil code.
After being placed on the hiring list, applicants will undergo additional examinations including, but not limited to, a medical examination, psychological examination, background investigation and a polygraph examination. In the final step of the hiring process, applicants will attend an oral interview panel.
