Aaron Simpkins, 28, of Bramwell, belly-flops into a mud hole during the Ridin’ 4 A Cure ATV event at Highwall Park, Saturday, in Coaldale.
Brandon Sands, 23, of Princeton, rides his family through a mud hole as part of the mud bog competition.
Bramwell volunteer firefighter DJ Burkett, of Bluewell, showers off muddy ATV riders.
Carter Billips, 5, of Bramwell, takes a bath with the help of his stepmom, Ricki Dunford, from the firehouse of Bramwell volunteer firefighter DJ Burkett.
