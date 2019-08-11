TAZEWELL — Only one more photo is needed from Tazewell County in an effort to collect pictures of every fallen Vietnam soldier.
Photos of Tazewell’s late SSG. Robert L. Laird is needed to complete the Tazewell County section of The Wall of Faces Project. The project is a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and Joanna Hoehn, a volunteer to the project, is seeking to find the photos so they can be displayed online.
According to Hoehn, Laird was born in Maryland on September 12, 1928, and passed away on June 28, 1965. He was 36 years old and served in the military for 16 years.
Laird also served in the Korean War and was a Bronze Star recipient. A spouse, by the name of Ellen, and five children, Pamela Sue Larid Birch, Donna Lynn, Patricia Leigh, Michael Lee, and Robert, were survived by him.
Laird was only in Vietnam for nine days before he passed away.
“Ten years ago my husband and I went to Washington D.C. for the first time. Since the Vietnam War happened during my high school years I wanted to see the Vietnam War Memorial,” Hoehn said, “I wasn’t prepared for how that would impact me.”
While standing at the memorial, Hoehn observed the 58,000 names and mourned for the fallen. When she learned that the small cross symbol next to many of the names on the memorial stood for missing in action, she developed a passion to aid in their memorial.
Hoehn made a rubbing of Gregory Crossman’s name at random and took it upon herself to research him and learn his story. With the help of her cousin, she found a yearbook photo of him and cried upon seeing the mystery man she had been researching.
When Hoehn discovered that the Wall of Faces Project was seeking photos of the fallen she was eager to share the photo of Crossman. She then mailed in the photo she had and was humbled when she was contacted by Jan Scruggs, the founder of the Vietnam War Memorial.
Scruggs noted that Hoehn was from Maui and asked if she would be interested in helping find photos of Maui’s fallen. She agreed and her passion grew even larger.
“I felt so honored that he asked me to do that. I was so humbled,” Hoehn said.
Hoehn began with Maui, then moved to her home town in California, and then completed the state of California. Once she completed these tasks she found herself feeling simultaneously solemn and happy.
“I thought I would be excited to be finished,” Hoehn said, “I enjoyed meeting the gold star families.”
Hoehn and her team have completed 25 states thus far.
What started as honoring one fallen soldier with a simple name rubbing blossomed into her dedicated volunteering to and locating literally thousands of photos. With the help of her small team of ten other volunteers, mostly Vietnam veterans and their wives, Hoehn hopes to find the rest needed.
“I can’t even explain what this project has done for me,” Hoehn said, “I’m not stopping until I’m done.”
Those with information or photos contact Hoehn at neverforgotten2014@gmail.com. For more information on the project visit www.vvmf.org/thewall.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdotnline.com
