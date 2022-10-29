Local singer/songwriter MaKenzie Phipps won the Songwriter Achievement Award at the annual Josie Music Awards, held in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry last weekend.
“I was just over the moon about it,” Phipps, a Graham High School graduate, said of winning one of the main categories of the awards show, the largest in the world to honor independent musicians.
Phipps said it is difficult to win or even be nominated because it is a worldwide competition and only 1.8 percent of the 50,000 entries this year were nominated for awards.
Her winning entry for songwriting was, “Life’s Game.”
“It’s a song I wrote about my mawmaw,” she said of her grandmother who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. “I decided to write a song for people who are going through the same scenarios to let them know they are not alone.”
The song, as well as an acoustic version of it, can be found on her Facebook page.
Phipps said she was also nominated for Female Country Vocalist of the Year and she and co-writer Shane Begley were nominated for “Christmas Snow,” in the Holiday Song of the Year category.
She said that at last year’s competition, she and Begley won for the song, “Maybe,” for Female Country Song of the Year.
“It is an honor just to be nominated,” she said. “It is a blessing in itself.”
Meeting country stars is another perk.
“I met Lacy J. Dalton last week and talked to her backstage,” she said. “We got to get to know each other.”
Dalton was honored at the event with the Lifetime Career Achievement Award.
Phipps, who also plays guitar and other instruments, has previously performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the 40th anniversary of the Sunday Morning Country Segment of the Opry, and she dreams some day of performing for the world famous Grand Ole Opry shows.
“It was so cool. The Opry is such a welcoming place,” she said. “They were so kind and have open arms … the nicest people.”
Phipps is not resting on any laurels, though, as she is busy planning her next songs.
She has a Nashville-produced single called, “Drag,” that will be released on Nov. 4 on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music as well as her Facebook page, and she is working on six songs for an EP (extended play).
“Three of those songs were pitched to me from Nashville songwriters,” she said, providing “some good songwriting on my team.”
Phipps, who started singing in church with her grandmother when she was 4 years old, said she is always working on new material.
“I started performing (on stage) at 14,” she said, and the ball has kept rolling, creating a continuing busy schedule and weekend concerts, performing at the Bluefield Arts Center for her hometown fans earlier this year.
While Phipps likes all music genres, with the rock group “Queen” one of her favorites, her roots are in country, and she was a big fan of the late Loretta Lynn.
“I love Miss Loretta Lynn,” she said in an earlier interview. “She was the very first person I started singing.”
Besides Lynn, she also enjoys singing Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline, but loves all music genres, from rock to broadway,
“My parents always say I never went a day without singing,” she said. “That is how I have always been.”
Phipps was also named “Future Star of the Year” by the North American Country Music Association International.
When not working on music or performing, Phipps volunteers at the Mercer County Animal Shelter trying to get pets adopted.
She uses social media as platform to find homes for dogs.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
