BLUEFIELD — Makenzie Phipps, Bluefield, Va., country singer/songwriter, was interviewed recently on a national news broadcast.
Phipps was a guest on NewsMax and was asked about her budding career and her new song, “Drag,” by hosts Shaun Kraisman and Bianca de la Garza.
Phipps said the interview was part of a trip to New York City arranged by her public relations firm, 2911 Media, and included other media interviews as well.
“Ever since ‘Drag’ was released we thought of different ways to get the word out and going to different states,” she said, and her PR firm reached out to news and radio stations in New York.
She also did an interview with Mickey Burns, TV host, writer and producer and president of Quest Media Entertainment.
Phipps said it is part of Burns’ “Profiles” series and will be aired in the new year.
“Everybody was so nice and accommodating the entire time,” she said of her visits. “The minute I walked into their place they were there with open arms. They made sure we were taken care of.”
The NewsMax hosts were “sweet and kind,” she added, and the interview can be found on YouTube.
Phipps said her next single will be released in a couple of months as well as an EP (extended play) in the near future that will include six of her songs.
She also plans more promotional trips with her PR firm and in March 2023 will attend the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville.
Phipps said it is a three-day national seminar and allows musicians to meet and talk to people from most facets of the music industry as well as gives artists a chance to perform for radio professionals, record labels and publishing companies.
The mission of the CRS is to “bring country radio and music industry professionals together to educate each other, enhance skills, facilitate business, and promote the growth of the industry.”
A performer on stage since she was 14, the Graham High School graduate has already won awards, including the Songwriter Achievement Award at the annual Josie Music Awards, held in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry recently.
Her winning entry for songwriting was, “Life’s Game.”
“It’s a song I wrote about my mawmaw,” she said of her grandmother who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. “I decided to write a song for people who are going through the same scenarios to let them know they are not alone.”
Phipps said she was also nominated for Female Country Vocalist of the year and she and co-writer Shane Begley were nominated for “Christmas Snow,” in the Holiday Song of the Year category.
She said that at last year’s competition, she and Begley were nominated for the song, “Maybe,” for Female Country Song of the Year.
“It is an honor just to be nominated,” she said recently. “It is a blessing in itself.”
The Nashville-produced single called, “Drag,” was released on Nov. 4 on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music as well as her Facebook page.
Phipps is taking the holidays off but otherwise she is booked up for weekend concerts and continues to write songs.
She also remains a volunteer for the Mercer County Animal Shelter as well as gives piano lessons.
“I try to stay busy,” she said, adding that anyone wanting information about piano lessons can contact her at mackyp243@gmail.com.
She said her music can be followed on all social media platforms.
