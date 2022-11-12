Makenzie Phipps has released a new single that was picked up by people.com, People Magazine’s website.
“I was so excited about that,” the Biuefield, Va., country music singer/songwriter said. “That was a huge thing.”
An article on Phipps and her newest release, “Drag,” is featured on the website.
“I was so humbled and honored,” she said of the recognition.
Phipps said the public relations firm representing her, 2911, presented the idea to People and she also knew a writer there who had interviewed her before, so it all worked out.
The song is about temptation, she said, and that is especially true for younger people who face peer pressure.
“In today’s world for people my age, peer pressure is a very big thing,” she said, and people often do things they should not do as a result of peer pressure.
“Temptation is always there. I think a lot of people will be able to relate to this song in their own way.”
Phipps said that during a trip to Nashville in the summer she did six songs, three she co-wrote and three were pitched to her by Nashville songwriters.
“Drag” was one pitched to her.
“I really liked the way the song sounded,” she said, adding that she put a “classic twist with a modern sound.”
The producer was Sal Oliveri and she said he and the rest of the Nashville team did “an amazing job. I worked with some really talented individuals. I am really happy how the end result came out.”
Phipps said she will release an EP within the next two months with the six songs.
Last month, Phipps won the Songwriter Achievement Award at the annual Josie Music Awards, held in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry.
Her winning entry for songwriting was, “Life’s Game,” which is about her grandmother who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.
“I decided to write a song for people who are going through the same scenarios to let them know they are not alone,” she said.
Phipps said she was also nominated for Female Country Vocalist of the year and she and co-writer Shane Begley were nominated for “Christmas Snow,” in the Holiday Song of the Year category.
Phipps is constantly on the go and even takes time to volunteer at the Mercer County Animal Shelter to find homes for dogs.
Her weekends consist of playing concert venues.
“I have played every weekend this year,” she said, and also has basically been doing that since 2020.
But she is taking her first and only vacation this year during Thanksgiving week.
Her upcoming shows include Rider’s Paradise in Rock on Nov. 18 and at The Eagles in Castlewood, Va. on Nov. 19.
Phipps’ songs can be accessed on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music as well as her Facebook page.
The article on Phipps, “Country singer MaKenzie Phipps shows off the sassy side of her sweet personality on new song ‘Drag,’” can be accessed on People.com.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
