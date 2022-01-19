PRINCETON — A federal investigation has recovered $270,984 in back wages and liquidated damages for 166 workers of a Princeton skilled nursing care facility, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Princeton Health Care Center had failed to pay proper overtime as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The department’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Princeton Memorial Company – operating as Princeton Health Care Center – had not paid the proper overtime premium to employees working 12-hour shifts, according to the department’s announcement.
The investigation period included the work weeks ending Aug. 21, 2019 to Aug. 17, 2021, according to Joanna Hawkins, deputy regional director for the department of labor’s Philadelphia Regional Office of Public Affairs.
“Specifically, the employer failed to pay the required overtime when employees worked in excess of 8 hours in any workday and in excess of 80 hours in an established 14-day period, a practice permitted for hospitals and residential care facilities, under certain conditions. Princeton Health also failed to include on-call pay and other bonuses in the calculation of overtime pay,” according to officials with the U.S. Department of Labor. “The employer paid bonuses for longevity, recruitment, vacation deferral and hero pay related to the pandemic.”
To resolve its violations, Princeton Health Care Center paid $270,984 in back wages and liquidated damages to the affected workers including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistant as well as dietary, maintenance and housekeeping/laundry workers, officials with the department of labor said.
Administrators with the Princeton Health Care Center issued a statement Tuesday about the back wages.
“Administration at Princeton Health Care Center was notified by the U.S. Department of Labor that an issue occurred regarding the payment of overtime to employees who are scheduled for 12-hour shifts,” according to the center’s statement. “This was due to an unintentional and unknown misapplication of an overtime calculation rule. This rule, although stated in a Department of Labor press release as affecting employees who worked more than 8-hour shifts or more than 80-hours per pay period, ultimately affected staff scheduled for 12-hours per shift.”
“Almost immediately upon notification, this matter was remedied not only for staff, but all matters were resolved with the U.S. Department of Labor prior to any litigation or further consequence,” according to Princeton Health Care Center officials. “In addition, the affected staff members were promptly paid any amount due as well as a penalty, which amounted to an average biweekly payroll period for the Center. Indeed, in some instances, staff members received overpayments due to this inadvertent pay error, which will not be recouped. Moreover, any incorrect payments regarding bonuses have also been remedied in full.”
Changes are being made to address any issues, administrators said.
“It has always been the intention of Princeton Health Care Center to properly pay all of its employees any wages due for their hard work. Thus, in order to avoid any future misapplications of overtime rules, the payroll system was adjusted, and the center is now in the process of implementing a new system to avoid any further misapplication of any regulations regarding pay or overtime pay,” according to the center’s statement.
“Administration at Princeton Health Care Center wants nothing more than to take care of our dedicated staff members and was devastated to learn of this misapplication. It became the highest priority to remedy this issue as quickly as possible. ‘Hero’ bonuses have been common for Princeton Health Care Center employees during the current pandemic as well as many other bonuses rewarding longevity and other positive factors that staff frequently exhibit. Healthcare workers are truly the most selfless and self-sacrificing individuals in our community, and Princeton Health Care Center is thankful for each and every one it employs,” according to the center’s statement.
Making sure healthcare workers receive the correct wages is important, one official with the U.S. Department of Labor said.
“Healthcare workers have been and continue to be some of our nation’s most essential workers. We look to them to care for us and our families, and they deserve our appreciation, respect and protection,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The Wage and Hour Division is committed to ensuring these essential workers, and all workers, are paid all of the wages they have earned.”
Under the FLSA, hospitals and residential care establishments may use a fixed work period of 14 consecutive days in lieu of the 40-hour workweek for the purpose of computing overtime, according to the department of labor. To use this exception, an employer must have a prior agreement or understanding with affected employees before the work is performed. The Wage and Hour Division’s Health Care Industry and Calculating Overtime Pay factsheet provides guidance to employers on accurate determination of overtime wages.
People who need more information about the FLSA and other laws the division enforces can contact its toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE 487-9243.
