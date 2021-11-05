PRINCETON — Although the approval for the Pfizer vaccine for the 5 to 11 age group came down on Tuesday from the CDC, no vaccines for those ages are yet available locally.
Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said the state has yet to send any here, but they could be distributed “probably next week.”
According to the CDC vaccines.gov vaccine finder, the closest available shots for the 5 to 11 age range is at a Walgreens in Rainelle with a few other Walgreens around the state offering the shots.
But that is through a federal program.
About 50,000 doses were preordered by the state and some areas do have the vaccine, including Kanawha County.
Andrea Lannom, public information with the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), said in an article in the Beckley Register-Herald that the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) for West Virginia Vaccines received the first of the nearly 50,000 pediatric vaccines earlier this week at its three hubs in the state.
From there, they will be distributed to localities.
According to The Associated Press, thousands of pediatricians pre-ordered doses, and Pfizer began shipments soon after the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Friday to authorize emergency use. Pfizer said it expects to make 19,000 shipments totaling about 11 million doses in the next several days, and that millions more will be available to order on a weekly basis.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Wednesday the dose for the 5 to 11 age range will be only one-third the strength of an adult Pfizer dose, or 10 mcg (micrograms) rather than 30 mcg.
Children’s immune systems are stronger and the lower dose has shown to be effective.
Marsh also said the clinical trials showed no complications from the vaccine in kids.
“Take this opportunity to protect your child,” he said, adding that although most COVID cases among children are asymptomatic they can spread the virus like an adult can.
New positive cases in Mercer County continue to reflect a spike in COVID cases in the 5 to 11 age range, which Topping said is because that group has not yet been vaccinated.
For example, between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, 204 new COVID cases were reported in Mercer County.
Of that total, 39 were in the 5 to 11 age category, or more than 19 percent of all cases, the highest of any of the age groups.
The total number of active cases in the county has crept up during the last week, from 236 on Oct. 28 to 251 on Wednesday.
Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a pandemic briefing for today at 3 p.m.
