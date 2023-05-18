BLUEFIELD — The 2023 West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm will be coming to Grants Supermarket locations in Mercer County and other parts of southern West Virginia this June.
The petting farm will be at the Grants Supermarket on Saturday, June 10, in Bluewell. It will then be at the Grants Supermarket Sunday, June 11 at the Athens Crossroads. It will also set up Monday, June 12 at the Grants Supermarket in Oak Hill and Friday, June 16 at the Grants in Smithers.
Visitors will be able to meet, pet and feed animals including llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, Vietnamese potbelly pigs and other species. Admission is free with any purchase from a participating grocer.
