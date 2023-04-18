ATHENS — After a pandemic delay, Peterstown Middle School’s Empowerment Academy is back, and seventh-graders made the trip to Concord University Monday to tour the school and meet with area professionals in various occupations to learn about careers.
Karsyn Dusold, a Peterstown Middle School teacher who helped organize today’s event, said the Academy gives students a chance to learn from experts.
“I can stand as their teacher and tell them, if you want to be an engineer this is what you do, but we would rather them learn from the experts,” she said. “So, we have actual people who know about their occupation, and the kids also have practice in communication skills, networking skills.”
She said it provides students the opportunity to experience something outside the classroom, adding that the goal is to create a model that maximizes student ownership of learning.
“Any time we can provide this for our students we are happy to do so,” she said.
Dusold said students were placed at tables with people from the careers they expressed an interest in.
“We have community members representing all of those careers,” she said, from medical and education to business and construction.
Students could ask questions and learn what they may like about an occupation, or not like, and also learn the process of becoming a professional in that field.
“We tell them too that if they are looking for a career down the road they may contact these people and tell them they are looking for job,” she said. “We feel like the earlier they start looking at these occupations, they can start planning their future.”
Students also enjoyed a formal lunch and learned about proper etiquette.
Cooper Frazier said the event is a good experience for the school.
He chose agriculture, meat processing, and he would be the first in his family to be in that occupation. “There are a lot of meat processing jobs.”
“A lot of people don’t want to do anything,” he said. “So I think this experience helps,” along with the tour of Concord.
Frazier also said he enjoyed helping organizing the event.
“We made phone calls to people to come here to talk to us,” he said.
Ella Weikle, Brianna Thacker, Ella Bradley and Jessa Hill chose to learn more about journalism/media.
Weikle wants to be an attorney but English is her favorite subject.
Thacker and Bradley enjoy writing, but still unsure exactly what they may want to do.
“I want to write fantasy novels,” Hill said, and her favorite book is “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”
Hill is also writing an article about the Academy experience.
Thacker said she writes and may want to be an actress, and she also said she and Bradley could do a stand-up comedy act, another possible career path.
“We are figuring it out,” Thacker said.
All of them said they are glad to be back in school after remote learning.
Thacker said having a solid access to broadband was an issue and there is no substitute for face-to-face learning, which is one of the reasons the Academy is a good experience.
All agreed that remote learning put them behind in their school work.
Principal Leslie Ferguson said PMS was one of only three schools in the state initially asked to be part of the Academy pilot program.
But the successful program is now available around the state.
“It helps empower students to participate and be in charge of their own academics,” she said.
Ferguson said this year is unique because the experience will “marry” three different programs.
One is to include career and technical education in students’ days to satisfy a state requirement.
“Also, through Concord, we are part of the Gear Up program, so that has helped us to fund this project,” she said. “Part of their goal is to help students see beyond high school, whether it be technical college or other avenues they can pursue with education. Empowerment works well with those two programs, so we can marry the three and create this opportunity for our kids.”
Ferguson said the school does a lot of project-based learning (PBL) in the classroom so the Academy fits in well because it allows students to participate in the planning and implementation of the event, taking a more hands-on active role in learning.
For example, the students helped design the shirts worn at the event, and called to get pricing, developing “soft skills,” like talking to people on the phone.
One of the purposes of the Academy is to see how well students respond to PBL projects, she added.
Dr. Scott Womack, a retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel who teaches foreign languages at James Monroe High School, provides etiquette instruction for students, reviewing the protocol for silverware placement and use, as well as other proper manners at the table.
Jessica Lilly, communications director of Gear Up Southern West Virginia, said the organization helped plan and support the event.
“It is a great thing,” Lilly said. “I think events like this and programs like this are really important, especially coming out of a pandemic.”
Lilly said actually meeting in person, talking to people face to face, is a much more effective learning experience.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
