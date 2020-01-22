PRINCETON — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Mercer County Animal Shelter are working in collaboration to encourage animal adoption.
To help these animals find their home, Det. L.L. Addair of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will feature one animal a week for the new Pet Patrol program. These animals, both dogs and cats, will be current residents of the shelter that are available for adoption.
“A lot of these dogs have been up here for quite some time. Especially with the most recent animal abuse cases that we have going on here in Mercer County the news toward the animals has just been negative. I feel like bringing this awareness out with the Pet Patrol and putting this information out for the families it makes them more aware that these animals are here, they need a forever home, why not adopt one?” Addair said.
Addair will be doing his Pet Patrol rounds weekly where he will speak about a different animal. During this, he will talk about the animal’s known preferences and dislikes as well as their breed and age. This will be posted on the Mercer County Animal Shelter’s Facebook for potential adopters to see.
Each week’s featured animal will also have a reduced adoption fee during that week.
While at the shelter on Tuesday Addair spent some time with Rocky, a German Shepherd mix, who’s currently available for adoption. Addair explained that Rocky is an energetic friendly companion that does well with female dogs and human interaction.
Rocky is, however, selective with male dogs and cats. As for where Addair sees Rocky fitting best, he believes the amber-colored dog will do well in a home with room to run and play.
Showing of Rocky’s friendly demeanor, he sat quietly as Addair spoke and gave the deputy many licks.
“Hopefully it will spread the awareness around so that way that animal can be adopted,” Addair said.
To further increase the possibility of adoption Addair will bring the animal with him to recreational areas. Not only will this allow for one on one interaction with the animal and the community but it will also allow the dog to leave the shelter.
Addair seeks to “try to get them out of the shelter and out of their normal environment and just let them be an animal.”
“He’s a great officer and when it comes to the animals he always has our backs,” Stacey Harman, director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter said.
According to Harman, the idea for Pet Patrol began after seeing a social media post from another county of officers bringing shelter pets on ride alongs. While this isn’t available for Mercer County, she and Addair began to think creatively.
“That’s not really feasible here [ride alongs] so Logan and I came up with the idea to just do it here, film it and put it on social media,” Harman said.
The Pet Patrol program is promoting adoption during a difficult time of the year. Harman stated that the winter months are a difficult time for animal adoptions.
With the new social media-focused program Harman is hoping to see adoptions rise and many animals find their forever homes.
For more information contact the Mercer County Animal Shelter at 304-425-2838.
