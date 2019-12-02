BLUEFIELD — The thirteenth annual Prerogative Shelter Drive kicks off on Monday, Dec. 2 and runs through Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.
Donations will be distributed to the Mercer County Animal Shelter, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, the McDowell County Humane Society and Save A Pet Food Bank in Bluefield on Dec. 7. January, February and March are usually the slowest months in terms of the donations these shelters receive.
For over a decade, readers in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia have expressed their generosity by sharing the spirit of Christmas with dogs and cats that don’t have a place to call home.
Starting in 2007, the Prerogative Shelter Drive has accepted donations of pet food, treats, toys, blankets, cleaning goods and other supplies to animal shelters in West Virginia and Virginia. Ever since the drive started, donors have contributed thousands of pounds of pet food and other items to local shelters. The contributions help animal shelters care for dogs and cats during a time of the year when donations slow down due to the holidays.
“The portion of the collected items that went to the Save A Pet Food Bank was distributed today at our local Union Mission,” Elizabeth MacDonald and Darlene Little wrote in a 2018 letter to the editor. “We were able to not only give pet food but the bedding, toys, and treats were a big hit with the pet owners. There will be lots of happy dogs and cats in our area this week. We are blessed to live in such a giving community. Thanks again for caring.”
Thousands of pounds of pet food and supplies were distributed in 2018 for the twelfth annual Prerogative Shelter Drive. The donations were equally divided between the four organizations.
Donators broke records last year with total donations adding up to 1,570 pounds of dry dog food, 467 ounces of wet dog food, 342 pounds of dry cat food, 9,712 ounces of wet cat food, 47 dog and cat toys, 197 dog and cat treats, 236 pounds of cat litter, 25 blankets and bedding and 29 cleaning products.
“It was very heartwarming to know that the things that have been donated by strangers, people that we do not know but still support us gave,” Jessica Nuzzo, Bluefield Daily Telegraph Photographer and one of the coordinators of the Shelter Drive said in 2018. “It is very heartwarming to see everybody pick up the supplies and know it is going to a great place.”
The McDowell County Humane Society has been a participant in the annual Shelter Drive since the beginning of the shelter drive in 2007 and said the annual donations help them serve the animals they care for. “It means everything to us,” Sharon Sagety said.
“We operate solely on donations and this program helps us care for the animals, especially when donations go down in the wintertime,” Debbie Hammond said.
Volunteers like Chaz Cole of Cole Harley-Davidson, who provides transportation for the collected donations and members of the magazine and newspaper staff, load the supplies and distribute them to the participating shelters. This year’s pet drive ends on December 6. Donations can be dropped off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph offices at 928 Bluefield Avenue. For more information, call 304-327-2811.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
