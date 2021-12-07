CHARLESTON — Encourage but don’t mandate. That was West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s advice Monday to Mountain State businesses.
Morrisey, a Republican, said private businesses in West Virginia are under no current obligation to proceed with a vaccine mandate on their employees since federal rules issued earlier this year by the Biden administration remain frozen by a federal appeals court.
Morrisey addressed the issue Monday during a virtual press conference with West Virginia reporters, and vowed to use every legal tool available to fight federal vaccine mandates.
“We must persuade and educate, not mandate,” he said.
Morrisey first addressed and applauded the federal injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana that blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.
West Virginia was part of an 11-state coalition which argued that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate on facilities that receive federal funding exceeded the agency’s statutory authority and violated the Social Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the hiring and firing of health care workers. Morrisey said the Biden administration’s rule also violates multiple federal laws, clauses and doctrines and the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
He called the injunction a “tremendous victory” for health care workers in West Virginia and across the nation.
“Given the insurmountable burdens that President Biden’s mandates impose on health care, our coalition is pleased the court understood that our position was the correct one, especially for individual freedoms for health care workers,” Morrisey said. “We hope this decision sends a clear message about mandates.”
Morrisey then addressed Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers with 100 employees or more — a rule that is still currently on hold by a federal appeals court. He said business owners in West Virginia are under no requirement at this time to impose a vaccine mandate on their employees since the Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule is still frozen by the federal appeals court.
“The OSHA mandate, the CMS mandate, they are on hold for the foreseeable future,” Morrisey said. “So we are asking our employers in the state to respect that. Persuade and educate, but don’t mandate.”
A federal appeals court in New Orleans put the OSHA rule on hold, saying it was “a one-size fits-all sledgehammer” that was too broad. Ten days later, all challenges to the requirement were consolidated in another appeals court in Cincinnati where the case is still pending, according to earlier reports from the Associated Press.
West Virginia is part of a 21-state coalition that is fighting the rule. Morrisey said he expects a court ruling on the measure early next year — and in the favor of West Virginia and those coalition states that are fighting the mandate.
Until the case is settled by the appeals court, Morrisey said there is no federal vaccine mandate that is in effect and there is no need for private businesses in West Virginia to mandate the vaccine for their employees.
“So anyone thinking of relying on the OSHA mandate, it’s scrapped for now,” Morrisey said. “Employers don’t use that as a statement for why you are putting a mandate in place.”
Morrisey said businesses operating in the Mountain State should be sensitive to the needs of their employees.
“We all want to avoid legal actions, but a lot of citizens are looking at their rights,” he said. “It’s just best not to put mandates in place.”
Morrisey also confirmed during Monday’s press conference that he recently suffered from a bad case of COVID-19, adding that he can attest to the “seriousness” of the virus.
“I am supportive of anyone who gets the COVID vaccine, but I do not support federal mandates, and I will fight them with every means I have,” he said.
Morrisey said he would like to see the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature restrict all forms of vaccine mandates moving forward, particularly in the private sector.
“In the meantime, we urge people — we implore — do not move forward with these mandates,” Morrisey said. “Let’s get the word out to every employer and employee across the state.”
