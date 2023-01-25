One of the more high-profile bills currently under consideration in the West Virginia Legislature is a measure backed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice which, if approved by lawmakers, would cut the personal income tax by 30 percent this year, 10 percent in 2024 and another 10 percent in 2025.
Justice says the plan, which ultimately reduces the personal income tax by 50 percent over three years, will put more money back into the pockets of state tax payers. He argues that cutting and eventually eliminating the personal income tax will allow for rapid growth in the state, while attracting more workers and boosting local economies.
The bill has already passed the Republican-controlled House by a near unanimous margin of 95-2, but its fate remains uncertain in the Republican-controlled Senate.
During a live-streamed press conference earlier this week, Justice said the Senate is asking questions and mulling over the plan. He is urging the Senate to pass it.
“Nothing compares to how important this is,” Justice said of the tax cutting plan, adding that the state is “on rock solid ground” and can afford to do it because of record revenue surpluses, which hit $1.3 billion last year and is expected to top $1.7 billion this year.
Of that revenue, $700 million is being set aside in a PIT (personal income tax) “bucket insurance policy,” Justice said, just in case the state would need funds to replace revenue lost by the tax cuts at some point down the road.
But not everyone in the Senate is currently on board with Justice's plan.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said last week he does not like the bill as it is and he will not support it “in its present form.”
“I’m in favor of eliminating personal income tax but the governor’s bill is relying on $700 million of excess revenue that is one-time money that can’t be guaranteed for more than a few years,” Swope said. “The risk is too great that we’ll have to turn around and raise taxes in a few years.”
According to Swope, “one-time money” like the $700 million should only be used for long-term investment in infrastructure.
Given the high-profile disagreement between Justice and the Senate over the ill-fated Amendment 2, it will be interesting to see if his personal income tax cut plan can pass that legislative chamber.
The Senate pushed Amendment 2, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to change or end the county personal vehicle tax as well as the machinery and inventory tax. The Senate had a plan to reimburse counties for the lost revenue from the taxes.
However, Justice opposed Amendment 2 and traveled around the state urging people to vote against it. Voters, in return, rejected the amendment — delivering a victory to Justice and a defeat to the Senate leadership.
It was a case of a Republican governor fighting with a Republican-controlled legislature.
Part of Justice’s strategy was to promise people he would push his own refund plan, making the vehicle tax a moot point. But now he is going to have to work with his own political party to ensure passage of the personal income tax cut plan.
Voters, too, are following this measure closely — since they stand to benefit from the proposed tax relief legislation.
It will be interesting to see if the Republican super-majority can unite behind Justice's plan in the day's ahead.
