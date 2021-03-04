PRINCETON — A person of interest who was being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred Feb. 27 in Montcalm turned himself in Wednesday to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Scotty Tiller, no age available, of Montcalm turned himself at about 2:15 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks. Tiller was questioned before being taken before a magistrate for arraignment.
Tiller was facing charges including malicious wounding, Parks said.
A $75,000 cash-only bond was set after the arraignment.
Deputies were dispatched to Methodist Hill Road in Montcalm about 9 a.m. Feb. 27 after a shooting was reported, Parks said previously. The victim, Brian Sells of Montcalm, was checked by members of the Bluefield Rescue Squad and was later transported to Princeton Community Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Tiller was sought as a person of interest in the case.
Parks said the shooting took place during an altercation.
“There was an argument that got physical and we had a shooting,” Parks said soon after the shooting.
Cpl. Jeff Ellison of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
