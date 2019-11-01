BLUEFIELD — CNHI announced Thursday that Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry will serve as the company’s new regional editor for its Georgia, Florida and Bluefield markets.
In her new position, Perry will work with the company’s editors in Georgia and Florida to enhance content, provide professional development, help grow audience and encourage collaboration. She will also continue to serve as editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“I am excited to be working with our incredible papers in the southern states,” Perry said. “I am passionate about the importance of community newspapers and the vital role they fill in cities and towns across America. To have the opportunity to stay at my hometown paper while also working with fellow editors in Georgia and Florida is truly a unique and fantastic opportunity.”
Perry has been editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph since 2009. She is a four-time Columnist of the Year winner for CHNI, and has been honored by the West Virginia Press Association for coverage of legal affairs, investigative reporting, news feature writing, breaking news, business reporting, column writing and for the newspaper’s editorial page.
Perry is the fifth editor in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s 126-year history.
CNHI is expanding its regional news leadership structure with five new regional editors.
The appointments were announced Thursday by Kayla Gagnet, senior vice president of content & digital operations at CNHI, and Dennis Lyons, CNHI national editor and editor of The Daily Item in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.
“We have great talent within our company, and I am excited to have these new editors join in this important initiative,” Lyons said.
CNHI’s Regional Editor program launched as a pilot program in 2016 and expanded company-wide in 2018.
“I could not be more proud of the work our regional editors have done to elevate the quality of our products,” said CNHI President and CEO Donna Barrett. “That’s why I’m so pleased that we’re expanding the program to include more of our top-notch editors.”
Gagnet praised the regional editors’ work in developing shared content and providing training to local newsrooms.
“This team works hard to help our newsrooms create great journalism,” Gagnet said. “They have collaborated to develop investigative reporting, feature pages and sports content that our readers really value.”
In addition to Perry, the other new regional editors announced Thursday include:
• Dave Bohrer, editor of the Meridian Star, will be regional editor for Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
• Renee Carey, editor of the Sharon Herald and the New Castle News, will be regional editor for Kentucky newsrooms.
• Dale Gosser, editor of several Texas papers, will be regional editor for Texas.
• Kim Poindexter, editor of the Tahlequah Daily Press, will be one of two regional editors for Oklahoma.
•James Zachary, editor of the Valdosta Daily Times in Georgia, will continue as deputy national editor, working with Gagnet and Lyons to oversee the regional editor program. Other regional editors already part of the program include:
• Scott Underwood, editor of the Anderson, Indiana, Herald Bulletin: Indiana and Illinois.
•Rob Collins, editor of the Enid, Oklahoma, News & Eagle: Oklahoma.
• David Joyner, editor of the North Andover, Massachusetts, Eagle-Tribune: Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.
• Chip Minemyer, editor of the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Tribune-Democrat in Pennsylvania: Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.
• Joe Spear, editor of the Mankato, Minnesota Free Press: Minnesota, Michigan and Iowa.
CNHI is the parent company of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
