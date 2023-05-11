Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry is presented a plaque Wednesday from CNHI Regional Editor Bill Bowman for her “Columnist of the Year” award in the 2022 Best of CNHI editorial contest. This is the sixth year that Perry has won the “Columnist of the Year” honor in the national competition. Wednesday was Perry's second day back at the Daily Telegraph following an extended medical leave.
Staff photo by Andy Patton
