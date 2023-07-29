Residents of Virginia and West Virginia are being asked to decide whether the Virginia State Police and the West Virginia State Police have some of the best looking cruisers in the country.
The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is conducting its annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the 10th year in a row. The contest began as a friendly competition between state agencies and has proven to be a fun and engaging way to allow our states’ community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner.
The 12 photos to receive the most votes are featured in the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar.” The state police or highway patrol agency to receive the most votes earns a “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and is featured on the calendar’s cover. Calendar sales benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of AAST member state troopers nationwide.
Voting is ongoing and continues through noon on Monday, July 31.
The public is invited to cast their vote and move VSP up in the ranks. Right now Nevada and Florida are leading the charge, but Virginia knows its cruiser is truly the best looking nationwide.
To vote, access the website link through the Virginia State Police and West Virginia State Police Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the AAST Facebook page, or click on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 and scroll through the state agency photos to find VSP’s and WVSP’s cruisers.
Vote by scrolling through the photos and at the bottom of the page select your favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.