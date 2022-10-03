PRINCETON – A church cut off from its congregation because a bridge can’t be crossed could find a solution with an American Rescue Plan grant with help from the Mercer County Commission.
Members of the Saunders Grove Baptist Church at 198 Saunders Road near Princeton relies on a bridge over the East River to reach their church, but debris in the river has created a flooding problem.
“We’re not having church services now because of the bridge,” said the Rev. Earl Rogers. “Actually, the flood water. Every time the river gets up, it’s been washing out parts of the bridge and taking out parts of the road. One front corner of the bridge that’s on the church side, it’s washed out pylons and washed out the road on that side.”
Debris piled in the center of the river has caused its flow near the bridge to split, he said.
“It’s coming around and taking out that corner of the bridge as well as coming over into the road and taking out some of the road,” Rogers said.
The problem has persisted for about three years, and the congregation hasn’t had services at their church for about two-and-a-half years, he stated.
“In order to solve the problem, they’ve got to remove all that debris from the center of the river so they can get the river back to the natural flow that it’s in and the bridge would need to be repaired,” Rogers said.
Some members of the Saunders Baptist congregation have been attending other churches.
“We see a lot of problems in the community,” Rogers said. “People have not been able to hear the word, not able to pray, not able to have fellowship. That’s the only church in that specific community. Then you have alcohol, drugs brought in. We have those things. Then you have domestic issues start to happen. A lot of those kind of things are going on in the community.”
Rogers said about 20 to 25 members would usually attend a church service, with more coming during holidays such as Easter and community reunions. Saunders Grove Baptist Church has been there for more than 100 years.
The church’s situation was on the agenda Tuesday when Rogers attended a special meeting of the Mercer County Commission.
The commission has had concerns about liability issues if the county was involved in the bridge’s repair.
“Well, I had spoke to Brian Cochran, our attorney, about it,” Commissioner Bill Archer said. “(County Commission President) Gene Buckner had concerns about liability, and (Cochran) told me that we could get an easement for the use of that, but in additional discussions it turns out that we don’t really have to do any work on the bridge itself. We just need to clear the obstructions from the East River in order to prevent additional erosion.”
The county commission would not assume ownership of the bridge. It’s role would be to fund the remedial repairs to the riverbank, and then the bridge could be used again, Archer said.
The property owner attended Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“And he said he would work with the county or the church for a temporary easement to place material removed from the river,” Archer said. “I don’t remember the cost figure...it was in excess of $40,000.”
The county commission cannot give money to a private resident, but it could grant the church money for the repairs, and that would come from the American Rescue Fund (ARP). The commission has been accepting and approving ARP grant applications.
“The church could be the vehicle for receiving those funds,” Archer said. Two homes on the church’s side of the river are unoccupied.
Archer said that after talking to County Administrator Vicky Reed that the county might be able to accelerate the granting process since the church’s congregation has an immediate need.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
