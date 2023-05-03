TAZEWELL, Va. – After deliberating for several hours Wednesday, a jury found a Bluefield, Va. man guilty of first-degree murder and other offenses in the 2017 death of a woman whose body was found on East River Mountain.
Michael Wayne Pennington Jr. was tried for first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and other offenses in the death of Kaitlyn “Katiee” Ann Toler of Bluefield, Va. Toler’s body was found on April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane in Bluefield, Va.
Toler had lived with her mother, Mary Toler and Pennington.
Pennington was indicted by the May 2017 Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny with intent to sell or distribute; credit card theft; credit card fraud; and receiving goods from credit card fraud.
After hearing closing arguments from Commowealth's Attorney J. Chris Plaster and attorney David Kelley, who is representing Pennington, the jury started its deliberations at about 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors informed Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson that they had reached a verdict.
Pennington stood and learned that he had been found guilty of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and all other counts. Kelley moved that the jury be polled, and each juror confirmed his or her verdict.
Sentencing was set for Aug. 3. In Virginia, first-degree murder carries a possible penalty of life in prison.
