TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell region’s first pediatric forensic nursing department was officially announced during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon at Claypool Hill.
Ultra Health will provide trauma specialized exams to children of Tazewell, Buchanan, and Russell counties who have been victims of sexual assault or physical abuse.
April Morefield, executive director of the CARE (Child Abuse Reporting and Enforcement) Center in Richlands, said the organization entered into an agreement with Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems and Ultra Health to develop the service.
“When the CARE Center first opened, I immediately recognized there was a significant gap between law enforcement and medical services in our area for children to be able to receive specialized trauma informed care following an assault,” Morefield said. “Children who are victims of abuse require care from a health professional who is trained to assess and provide care for the trauma associated with the wrong that has been done to them. This process is crucial in the child’s ability to heal as well as to gather and collect potential biological evidence to provide to law enforcement.”
Morefield said Melissa Harper, forensic nurse and certified pediatric adult/adolescent SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner), will be conducting the exams for the children.
Harper has over 30 years experience as a nurse, she said, and will collaborate with the health care team, law enforcement and community members to provide the best response to the needs of the community concerning interpersonal violence.
Part of that responsibility also involves the courts and Harper will provide consultation and testimony for civil and criminal proceedings relative to nursing practice, care given, and opinions rendered regarding findings.
Besides Harper, Dr. Robin Foster, VCU’s medical director of the Child Protective Team at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, will serve as consult to the team, Morefield said.
“With Southwest’s drug epidemic paired with the COVID-19 pandemic, children are suffering more than ever from abuse,” she said. “We are grateful to have wonderful people in our region such as Jeff Taylor and Tom Mullins with Ultra Health, who willingly donated their space, time, and effort to assist our most vulnerable population in the community, our children.”
VCU Health Systems and Foster and Harper’s willingness to connect with rural areas reflects their commitment to children, she added.
“The children in rural Southwest Virginia deserve the same care that children receive in other areas across the commonwealth,” Morefield said, adding that other organizations stepped up to the place and provided needed support for necessary medical equipment and supplies.
With the help of federal grants, as well as support from the Elgin Foundation (B. Ray Thompson Jr. and Juanne Jennings Thompson) and Speedway Children’s Charities of Bristol Motor Speedway, CARE Center was able to purchase a colposcope as well as all of the necessary medical supplies needed for the examinations.
A colposcope is a medical device that allows for the practitioners to identify and photograph sexual injury not readily visible to the unaided eye, thereby clarifying the location and extent of injury as well as providing evidence for court proceedings, Morefield said.
The program is scheduled to begin in September.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
