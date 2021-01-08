PRINCETON — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in the Oakvale Road area near Dairy Queen, authorities said Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m., Detective-Sgt. Steven A. Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, said.
Sommers said the victim, age 28, was possibly initially struck by a black vehicle.
“After being struck, the male remained on the roadway for an estimated 10 to 15 minutes before motorists discovered it was a person in the roadway,” Sommers said. “During this time, the male was struck a second time and that driver contacted Mercer County 911.”
Sommers said the victim was transported to Princeton Community Hospital where he later died.
The Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Bureau is requesting the public’s help in providing information that may be pertinent to the investigation.
Summers asked that anyone in the area of Oakvale Road and Dairy Queen between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. who may have seen a pedestrian or anything they believe to be important contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.
“Additionally, we are asking any garage, body shop and other businesses or individuals associated with the repair of vehicles to be on the lookout for suspicious repair requests,” Sommers said.
Tips can also be emailed to Sommers at ssommers@wvmcs.org or to Detective M. T. Hatfield at m.t.hatfield@wvmcs.org.
Hatfield is the lead investigator on the case.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.