BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man who was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night at U.S. Route 460 near the Mercer Mall died at the scene, deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.
The incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Route 460, according to a statement released Friday by the sheriff’s department.
"A 44-year-old Princeton man that had been reported to have been walking westbound in the eastbound lanes had been struck by an oncoming vehicle, investigators said. "Upon the deputies’ arrival the man was found in the roadway unresponsive and not breathing."
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identify was being withheld Friday pending notification of his family, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks.
The vehicle’s driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and no charges were being filed as of Friday.
