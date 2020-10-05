PEARISBURG, Va. — Pearisburg resident Samantha McCroskey took notice that high-profile demonstrations against police departments in many cities in the United States — some even in the Commonwealth of Virginia — have been a heavily reported phenomenon on many mainstream media outlets.
So McCroskey decided that it was time Pearisburg had a demonstration of its own.
Last week, McCroskey organized a parade in the town so that citizens could turn out to show their appreciation for town and county law enforcement officers.
The parade was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening in the Robin Hood/Fort Branch section of Pearisburg. Members of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department and Pearisburg Town Police Department participated in the parade.
“As far as how many cars, I think we had 15 maybe. But I’m not for certain. We had a lot,” she said.
McCroskey is not the spouse of a law enforcement officer. She simply felt that much of the harsh publicity directed at law enforcement as of late does not reflect the reality of law enforcement as it is experienced by citizens of small communities in relatively rural places like Giles County.
“I have a lot of friends in law enforcement and family in the past who served in law enforcement in different counties. With everything going on lately in the world and in the news, I felt that it would be a good thing to do,” said McCroskey.
“I know we show appreciation in different ways. A lot of people were doing meals and different things like that. But I wanted something that they could actually see how much of the community was actually behind them. So I just kind of got the idea that we would do a little parade,” she said.
She said she reached out to neighbors personally and on social media while organizing the event.
“I encouraged everyone that we were going to do this. I asked them to stand out in their driveways and wave [American flags] and make signs ... just to be out there to cheer them on,” she said. “That’s exactly what we did. There were a lot of flags, a lot of signs. It was really touching.”
McCroskey set the parade route in a largely residential area because it was easier for families, including children, to gather along the parade route in front yards to safely cheer the officers as the motorcade passed through the neighborhoods.
“There are several streets that intertwine through there. I personally live on Caudill Street and many of my neighbors are in law enforcement. It was a nice little route through town,” she said.
Giles County Sheriff’s Department Captain Eric Thwaites, who participated in Thursday’s parade, said the small event was a tonic for himself and his fellow officers, who feel the sting of all the negative national publicity despite the fact Giles County’s law enforcement officers and officers in many similar communities take their pledges to serve and protect very seriously and frequently perform their stressful duties at great physical and mental sacrifice.
“I think the parade was a welcome reminder that this is why we do it ... these are the people we serve and it is still a noble profession, in spite of what we may see in the main stream media. We are committed to putting ourselves in harm’s way, often for complete strangers,” Thwaites said.
“The overwhelming majority of Americans fully support and back law enforcement and realize it is a very difficult job that few want to invest a lifetime of service to,” he said.
— Contact George Thwaites at sports@bdtonline.com
