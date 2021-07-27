BRAMWELL — Trailers loaded with ATVS being hauled to and from the Hatfield-McCoy Trail are a common sight in southern West Virginia, and it doesn’t look like the rate of arrivals isn’t going to slow down anytime soon, local leaders said Friday.
Ridership keeps increasing at the ATV trail since it reopened in May 2020, said Jeffrey Lusk, director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.
“We’re having a great, great year and it looks like it’s going to hold throughout the summer,” Lusk said. “We’re going to have another record year of ridership.”
Trail pass sales are tabulated every Nov. 15. In 2019, the outlets sold 56,246 passes. In 2020, sales had increased to 64,744 trail passes despite the trail system being closed for several weeks.
“And we’re looking at another record year this year,” Lusk said. “We do think this is going to be another 10 to 20 percent (increase), which would be record numbers again.”
Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said the downtown’s parking lot was full of ATVs when lunchtime was keeping the local restaurants busy.
“So it does not seem to be slowing down even if it’s a little beyond the middle of July,” Stoker said.
In previous years, the stream of ATV tourists tended to decrease as the summer season progressed, but this year the numbers have remained steady.
“We had many people coming early in the spring and after July 1, and then in August a little slower, but I don’t think it’s going to be slower in August this year. I don’t think so,” Stoker said.
Skip Crane with the Bluewell Improvement Association said the traffic generated by ATV tourism is especially heavy on Thursdays and Saturday, and added that right-turn lanes at the intersection of Route 52 and Route 20, and at Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road, would help ease congestion.
Crane said Bluewell residents like the growth and added that most of the tourists have been good guests who dispose of their trash properly.
“And they’re also nice,” Crane said. “Everybody’s nice. We like that. They say everybody’s so nice here and they love the weather, especially when it’s wet. It think Bluewell has very bright future.”
Bluewell would benefit from more restaurants, particularly fast food, he added.
Mercer County needs more investments in lodging to keep up with the growing numbers of ATV tourists, Lusk said. Most of the revenue generated by tourism comes from providing cabins and rooms for the visitors.
“The number one expenditure is where they stay, and the number two is food and entertainment,” he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
