PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital continues to be at capacity, with many patients in the Emergency Department waiting for a bed or to be transferred, and many staff out because of COVID.
Karen Bowling, PCH President and CEO, said in an interview Friday it’s the same scenario for hospitals around the state as the Omicron variant is surging.
“It is the same challenges you face during other peaks,” she said of the increases in COVID patient load along with all other patients in need of treatment or beds, especially in ICUs. “We are doing the best job we can to get patients in beds as quickly as possible and provide critical care in the ER until there is a bed.”
But this has been more difficult because of staffing and the number of people presenting symptoms.
“We do have a lot of our own employees out with Omicron,” she said. “This is the largest number of employees out at any given time from the beginning of the pandemic. Omicron is so contagious.”
However, most have been vaccinated and they can come back quickly, but it is just a lot at one time, she added.
“We are able to manage. We have a great staff who do an awesome job. They do everything they can do to take care of the community.”
Bowling said another issue is that people should not come to the ER for COVID testing or for any non-serious problem.
“Please do not come to the ER with mild symptoms,” she said, suggesting people see their primary care doctor or go to urgent care first. “Please don’t come here for non-urgent care.”
On occasion, some patients must wait in an ambulance outside the ER and be evaluated there because there is no room in the ER.
“The charge nurse goes out and works with the EMS crew,” she said. “They triage and bring people in based on priority … It is a process.”
About 42 COVID patients are in the hospital now, but this is the middle of winter, a time of year when more people are seen with other serious medical problems.
“We see a lot of the other illnesses this time of year,” she said, including pneumonia, COPD and heart issues, and anyone who has symptoms that need immediate attention should come to the ER.
“If you do need to be seen in the Emergency Room we want to make sure you can be seen,” she said of people with chest pains or possible stroke or broken bones and other obviously serious issues. “If you think you are having a heart attack or stroke, we want you to come.”
Bowling said the situation is stressful for everyone.
“It is a lot of stress,” she said. “It’s a lot of stress on all of us. It is very difficult for our staff.”
COVID is an “awful disease,” she said. “People can’t breathe. It is very scary.”
It is especially hard on anyone who is unvaccinated with an underlying health condition and that is true for young people as well.
By the time they get to the hospital and say they wish they had gotten the vaccine, “it’s too late” because the vaccine at that point makes no difference.
The Omicron variant is by far the most contagious variant yet and can infect vaccinated and boosted people. But they will most likely have only mild symptoms and not need hospitalization.
For those unvaccinated, it’s a different story.
Bowling said when the pandemic first began people were careful, wore masks, some things were locked down, social distancing was routine, schools were closed.
“That all happened at the beginning of the pandemic,” she said. “What’s happening now is none of that. A variant like the Omicron is so contagious and is spreading faster among people because we are not locked down (or under any other mandate). I am not saying we should be, I am saying it has changed the nature of this pandemic for us.”
If people are vaccinated and boosted, PCH will probably not see them in the hospital, she said. “This is still a disease that really impacts the unvaccinated people and older people with pre-existing conditions that haven’t had their booster. That’s what we see in the hospital.”
Bowling said most elderly people who are fully vaccinated and boosted have only mild symptoms.
She emphasized that everyone should not only get vaccinated but get boosted as well to maintain the effectiveness.
“A booster really does kick up your immunity,” she said, referring to studies that all say agree this is the case. “It prevents hospitalizations and deaths. You get the vaccine and booster to keep you from getting in the hospital and dying from COVID.”
Bowling said predictions the surge will reach its peak within a week or two make sense, but hospitalizations lag behind the new case count and don’t show up for three to five days after an infection.
“We are well into February where we as a health care industry in the state are out of the woods,” she said of the possible peak of the surge by then end of January.
Hospitals must be prepared for more patients after the surge peaks and starts dropping off.
Although PCH has enough medical staff to manage, help with support services is coming.
Eight members of the West Virginia National Guard will arrive at the hospital Tuesday to help in support services.
“We have to have that support,” she said of jobs like laundry and housekeeping. “They provide support for other staff. We appreciate the Guard coming. Those functions are critical.”
Bowling said the hospital has received money from the state “Save Our Care” program to help pay for extra expenses, especially with staff overtime and traveling professionals.
The community can help by getting vaccinated and boosted, she said, not only to try to keep them out of the hospital during this surge, but also because other variants may be coming.
“If people don’t get vaccinated, more variants will come (because of the continued spread),” she said, and even if they do, people can live with it in a far better position if they are vaccinated.”
She also urged people to order the at-home COVID tests.
To do so, go online at covidtests.gov and four tests will be sent to each household.
In the meantime, PCH, as well as all hospitals across the state, are working as hard as they can to take care of residents.
“This is a pandemic,” she said. “We are still in the middle of a pandemic. We need the community to help us.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.