TAZEWELL, Va. — Princeton Community Hospital has requested that Tazewell County allow an exemption from full real estate and personal property taxation for medical facilities PCH owns that were once the property of Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
A public hearing has been set for Dec. 1 on the request.
Last year, PCH purchased BRMC, which was a for-profit hospital. Since PCH is a not-for-profit community hospital, real estate and personal property taxes are subject to exemption.
Frank Sinicrope, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO of PCH, recently approached the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to request the exemption from full assessment of real estate and personal property taxations for the properties.
“Because those facilities are not-for-profit (501C3), I believe they should be tax exempt,” Sinicrope said last week. “I requested tax exemption when I met with the Board of Supervisors, and the next step is a public hearing.”
Sinicrope said the request applies to Bluefield Family Practice, Bluefield Internal Medicine, and Regional Surgical Services, all located in Virginia. “The two practices will continue to operate as they are now,” he said. “The surgery center is still being evaluated.”
According to the notice of the public hearing, PCH “desires to utilize the above referenced properties to provide medical services for charitable and benevolent purposes, which will enrich the welfare of Tazewell County citizens.”
Non-profit hospitals and medical facilities are obligated to treat all conditions, even non-emergencies, without requirements regarding patients’ financial or health insurance status.
The notice said the assessed value of the properties totals $4.7 million with the total annual expected exemption of $27,399. Total valuation of personal property is $302,500 and the exemption would be for $6,050.
Tazewell County supervisors may enact the ordinance granting the exemption immediately following the public hearing.
The public hearing will be held on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration building , 197 Main Street, Tazewell.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
